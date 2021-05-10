IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,702 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

