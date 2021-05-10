IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 284,527 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 410,826.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 267,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 266,129 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWA opened at $26.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

