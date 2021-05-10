IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.