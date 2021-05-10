IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 2.7%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 14,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

About IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

