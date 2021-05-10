IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $66.97

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.97, but opened at $64.96. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $326,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

