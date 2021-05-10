IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.68. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.