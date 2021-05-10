IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGIFF. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.68. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.