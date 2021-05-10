IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

TSE:IGM traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.62. 150,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,195. The firm has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.13. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

