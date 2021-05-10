IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,195. The stock has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$45.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

