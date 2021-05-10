iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 109,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

