iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.
NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 109,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $24.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.