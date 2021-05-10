ILCOIN Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $29,120.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,645,738,907 coins and its circulating supply is 692,042,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

