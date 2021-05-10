Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,637. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

