Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.
Shares of ITW traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,637. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.15.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
