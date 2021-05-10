Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $239.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

