Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.
ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $239.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
