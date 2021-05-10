Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $214.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $214,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

