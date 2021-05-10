Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Down 3%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

ILKAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

