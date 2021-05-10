imbrex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $177,457.59 and $24.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

