IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.04

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of research firms have commented on IMIAY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

