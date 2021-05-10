Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Up 97,627.3%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) rose 97,627.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

