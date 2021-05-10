ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.