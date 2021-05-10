Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Financial Contrast

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunome and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunome presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.11%. Given Immunome’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunome is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunome and MusclePharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A N/A -$10.44 million N/A N/A MusclePharm $79.67 million 0.49 -$18.93 million N/A N/A

Immunome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MusclePharm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A N/A N/A MusclePharm -4.64% N/A -25.00%

Summary

Immunome beats MusclePharm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

