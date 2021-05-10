Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Down 11.1%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

