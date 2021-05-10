Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 2.3%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.84. 11,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.