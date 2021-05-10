Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Imperial Oil traded as high as C$38.61 and last traded at C$38.10, with a volume of 87975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.09.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.78.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a PE ratio of -21.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.