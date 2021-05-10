Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 10.3% Following Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) dropped 10.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.25. Approximately 6,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 327,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Specifically, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

