IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP) Insider Jeremy Thorpe Acquires 15,437,394 Shares

IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP) insider Jeremy Thorpe bought 15,437,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$524,871.40 ($374,908.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

IncentiaPay Company Profile

IncentiaPay Limited produces entertainment membership app and corporate frequent values product. The company's direct-to-member products provide access to thousands of 2-for-1 and up to 50% off offers from approximately 9,000 business partners in dining, travel, activities, and retail across 20,000 partner locations in Australia, New Zealand, and Bali, as well as create experiences and raise funds for a good cause with a portfolio of lifestyle content.

