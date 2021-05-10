Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

