Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
