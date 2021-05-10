Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Independent Bank Group worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

