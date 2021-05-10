Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

