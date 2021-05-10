Infini Master Fund Invests $2.25 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 13.9% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $16,196,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

