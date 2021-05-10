Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISV. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cormark upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.66. The firm has a market cap of C$462.18 million and a P/E ratio of 22.38. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$13.49 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.