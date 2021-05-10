Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.55 Million

Brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post $331.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $270.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

