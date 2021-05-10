Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,725. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.