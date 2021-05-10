Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $72.58 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $427.06 million and $72.58 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $17.75 or 0.00030445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.