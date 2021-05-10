Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $118,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO opened at $6.85 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

