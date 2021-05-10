Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

INO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. 16,361,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,821,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

