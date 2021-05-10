Insider Buying: HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) Insider Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) insider Leylan Neep acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.13.
About HSC Technology Group
