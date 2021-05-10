Insider Buying: Propell Holdings Limited (ASX:PHL) Insider Acquires 231,999 Shares of Stock

Propell Holdings Limited (ASX:PHL) insider David Brennan purchased 231,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$35,959.85 ($25,685.60).

Propell Holdings Limited operates a digital finance platform for the small to medium business segment in Australia. The company's financial products include a lending product, which provides business owners with funding facilitated through its proprietary credit technology; and a transactional product to enable businesses to accept various payment methods online and instore.

