Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,585.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$2.35. 226,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,942. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$268.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

