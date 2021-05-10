Insider Buying: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZBH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.95. 1,161,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.