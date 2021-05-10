Insider Selling: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.21. The company had a trading volume of 365,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,338. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

