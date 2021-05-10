Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
