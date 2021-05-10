Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

