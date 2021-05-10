Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells 1,393 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATR stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.48. 226,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

