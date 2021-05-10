Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Sells 22,871 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

At Home Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 2,900,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOME shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 646.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.