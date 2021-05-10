Insider Selling: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. 271,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

