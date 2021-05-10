Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Austin W. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00.
CHDN stock traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $258.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
