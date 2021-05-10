Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells 234,500 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 234,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$32,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,499,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,609,880.02.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 107,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$14,007.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$24,738.45.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$14,104.00.

CVE CMB traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 850,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.27.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

