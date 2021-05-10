Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

