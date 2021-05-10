Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Sells 22,658 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.