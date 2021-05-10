Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Sells 22,658 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
