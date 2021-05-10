Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KFRC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

