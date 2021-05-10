Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,784,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,741. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

